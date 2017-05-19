PM to resign by May 24

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s Political Adviser Chakrapani Khanal told THT on Thursday that the PM planned to resign any day between May 22 and 24 after forging consensus with the Nepali Congress on matters related to the government’s policy and programmes and the new fiscal budget.

Khanal added that some NC leaders were, however, in favour of letting the Dahal-led government continue till the second phase of elections scheduled for June 14.

CPN-Maoist Centre Spokesperson Pampha Bhusal told THT that PM Dahal would hand over power to the NC after addressing the new session of the Parliament but before that the party would take a decision on the issue on Saturday. She, however, declined to mention the exact date when the PM would resign.

Dahal had told Rastriya Janata Party Nepal leaders on Monday that he would hand over power to NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba this week.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

