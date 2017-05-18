15 arrested with demonetised notes with face value of INR 21.08 million

KATHMANDU: The Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police has rounded up 15 persons with demonetised Indian banknotes with face value of INR 21.08 million from separate places of Kathmandu.

A special team of CIB raided the Gaurighat-based rented house of Kamala Bhandari, 33, of Morang and confiscated two bags containing INR 9.8 million yesterday, said SP Meera Chaudhary.

Bhandari’s arrest led to seizure of additional INR 11.18 million from a private car parked on the premises of Hotel Panchthar in Tilganga. Police have also impounded three cars used by the arrestees.

SP Chaudhary informed that 15 persons, including Bhandari were arrested during the operation. The others include Dilip Kumar Lal and Megh Baharur Thapa of Morang, Sanuraja Ranjit, Raj Kumari Giri and Amiruddhin of Kathmandu, Ankur Kumar Agrawal, Dinesh Agrawal and Anil Kumar Pansali of India, Surendra Kumar Sanghai of Parsa, Sanjau Kumar Chaudhary and Purnavasi Gupta of Nawalparasi, Nabaraj Gurung of Kaski, and Prithvi Shah of Achham.

She said CIB had seized 26,320 notes of INR 500 denomination and 8,501 notes of INR 1,000 denomination.

“On a tip-off, we carried out the operation and took 15 suspects into custody for smuggling demonetised banknotes to Nepal from India with a motive of earning profit by exchanging them for Nepali rupees through various criminal networks,” said a CIB official.

The Indian government had demonetised INR 500 and 1,000 notes on November 8 last year as part of the ‘crackdown on rampant corruption and counterfeit currency’.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Related news