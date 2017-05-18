Absconding octogenarian murderer arrested after 32 years

BAITADI: Police in Baitadi district on Monday arrested an 80-year-old man convicted of murdering four persons 32 years ago from Purchaudi Municipality-2.

The convict Parme Bhatta of Mahadevsthan Bantoli in the Municipality was arrested while he was visiting his home, according to the Deputy Superintendent of Police Heramba Sharma at the District Police Office.

Bhatta had been hiding ever since he murdered four persons, including Arjun Awasthi, Putali Awasthi and Kalasha Awasthi with a khukuri in Purchaudi Municipality-10, on the night of September 2, 1985, police said.

The Awasthi family members were killed when they tried to intervene Bhatta who was robbing their house at night, police said. Bhatta had taken a shelter in their house after he became late while returning home from Gothalapani.

It has been learned that in August-September 1994, the District Court had sentenced Bhatta to 20 years in prison on the same charge.

Likewise, the Appellate Court, Mahendranagar, and the Supreme Court had also upheld the verdict of the District Court in the case on August 30, 1995.

Although Bhatta is in pathetic condition now, not being able to walk, the convict would be punished, the DSP said.

– RSS, THT

