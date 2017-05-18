Two hurt in Paragliding accident in Pokhara

POKHARA: Two persons including a Bangladeshi tourist were hurt in a paragliding accident at Sarangkot in Pokhara Lekhnath Metropolitan city, on Wednesday.

SP Basanta Bahadur Kunwar said, the accident occurred during takeoff when the pilot Saroj Bahadur Bhattarai failed to coordinate with his 12-year-old female Bangladeshi tourist, this afternoon.

The Kaski District Police Office identified the injured as Lamiya Abdullah with passport number AG5567276.

They were rushed to the nearby Fewacity Hospital for treatment.

Injured Abdullah has been discharged after receiving treatment at the Hospital. However, Bhattarai has been referred to Kathmandu for further treatment, according to police.

Meanwhile, the stakeholders have been raising their voice against the paragliding safety at the concerned authorities of late.

– By Rup Narayan Dhakal for THT

