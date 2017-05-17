Police detain SAfrican climber trying to scale Mt Everest sans permit

KATHMANDU: Tourist police in Kathmandu detained a South African national who allegedly traversed through a climbing route above Mt Everest base camp without obtaining a climbing permit from the government.

Dinesh Bhattarai, Director General at the Department of Tourism, confirmed that tourist police under the DoT detained Ryan Sean Davy, a climber from Johannesburg on Tuesday evening. Davy admitted that he made it to the Camp I for acclimatisation without a climbing permit, the Director General told THT Online.

After capturing him at a camp near Mt Pumori face two weeks ago, the base camp officials had instructed the climber to report to the DoT to get back his passport. “Davy was present at DoT on Tuesday afternoon to inquire about his passport which was confiscated by the base camp officials,” Bhattarai said, adding that he was then handed over to tourist police for further investigation.

The DoT issues Mt Everest permit to the foreign climbers charging US$ 11,000 each as royalty. According to Nepal’s Tourism Act, the government shall ban the climber for up to 10 years from visiting the country for mountaineering activities for the violation of country’s mountaineering regulation. “If any mountaineering expedition team or its member scales any Himalayan peak without obtaining a climbing permit, the offender will have to pay twice the highest royalty for scaling Mt Everest.”

– By Rajan Pokharel for THT

