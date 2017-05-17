Heavy rain expected few more days in Kathmandu Valley

KATHMANDU: Heavy rainfall the Kathmandu Valley is witnessing these days is expected to continue for a few more days.

According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, in the past 24 hours, the Kathmandu Valley recorded the maximum 41 millimetre rain while Dhankuta received 37 mm, Pokhara 14 mm, Taplejung 12 mm and Biratnagar 5 mm.

Intensification of the low pressure system in the north-east region and an entry of westerly low pressure system into the country triggered rains, according to meteorologist Subash Rimal.

He said the impact of eastern low pressure system is primarily seen in the central and eastern regions which are expected to see change in the weather pattern today.

Moisture supply from the surface of the Bay of Bengal also contributed to bringing rains to these areas.

Likewise, the westerly low-pressure system entering the country from the western part is expected to bring rains there.

“The central, eastern and western parts of the country will see normal rainfall today,” he said.

The Division’s forecast is that despite a change in a weather pattern in the Kathmandu Valley and its adjoining areas today, there will be no effect in flights due to the weather change as visibility in such areas is still good.

Today’s minimum temperature in the Kathmandu Valley is 17 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is measured at 26 degrees Celsius.

– RSS

