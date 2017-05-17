Mt Lhotse records first successful ascent after 3 years

KATHMANDU: Mt Lhotse on Tuesday recorded the first summit in three years as the fourth highest mountain in the world drew the blank following the back-to-back disasters that hit the Mt Everest region in the previous years.

According to Managing Director at Seven Summit Treks Mingma Sherpa, who is now at Mt Everest base camp, Tshering Pemba Sherpa, Temba Bhote, Phurba Wangdi Sherpa, Jangbu Sherpa with other climbing Sherpas fixed a route all the way to the summit, becoming the first to stand atop the mountain.

Indian climber Debasish Biswas and a woman climber from New Zealand successfully climbed Mt Lhotse after the team fixed the ropes, Sherpa quoted the climbers as saying from the higher camps.

John Snorri Sigursson (Iceland) and Cian O Brolchain (Ireland) together with Tsering Pemba Sherpa and Ang Chhiring Sherpa also climbed the 8,516-metre mountain at 4:20 pm, Lakpa Sherpa of the Ascent Himalaya informed. According to Sherpa, John and Cian became the first mountaineer from their respective countries to summit Mt Lhotse.

An avalanche above the icefall section in 2014 and the devastating earthquakes in 2015 restricted the world climbers from making summit pushes on Mt Lhotse. Last year too, climbers failed to reach to the summit after rope fixing work was halted following the death high-altitude worker Ang Furba Sherpa who slipped and fell down the Lhotse face.

More than 100 climbers along with their support staff would attempt to climb Mt Lhotse in the next couple of days, Sherpa said.

– By Rajan Pokharel for THT

