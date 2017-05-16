Nepali girls shine on rain marred opening day

LALITPUR: Nepal made a bright start in the girls’ category matches against Maldives before rain affected the opening day of the South Asia Regional Qualifying for the ITF Asian U-12 Team Championship here at the Satdobato Tennis Complex 0n Monday.

In girls’ Group A, Sharvani Shrestha defeated Layan Mohamed Shamin 6-3, 6-0 and Isha Shree Shah saw off Zoya Zubin Saleem 6-1, 6-0 in singles matches, while the pair of Shabhangee Laxmi Shah and Isha Shree defeated the Maldivian pair of Zoya Zubin Saleem and Layan Mohamed Shamin 6-0, 6-1 to register a 3-0 victory.

In girls’ Group B, Bangladesh’s Sadia Afrin saw off Karma Yuden Dorji of Bhutan 7-6 (7), 6-3 but the match between Sonam Chuki of Bhutan and Mashfia Afrin of Bangladesh was called off at 1-1 in first set. Doubles match was also postponed.

In boys’ Group B, Nepal’s Aarav Samrat Hada faced a 6-4, 6-2 defeat against Wenuka Kithnula, while the match between Aryan Giri and Vichithya Sarindu Nilaweera was stopped due to rain with Giri leading the first set 3-2.

In Group B, Md Roman Hossain of Bangladesh beat Bilal Asim of Pakistan 6-1, 6-1 but the match between Hamid Israr of Pakistan and Mahadi Hasan Alve of Bangladesh was postponed with Israr leading 4-6, 6-4, 4-2.

In Group A, Thinley Dorji of Bhutan outplayed Raudhak Maumoon of Maldives 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.

A total of 37 players — 20 boys and 17 girls — from Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will compete in the week-long tournament organised by All Nepal Lawn Tennis Association. Earlier, Secretary at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Mahesh Dahal inaugurated the tournament.

Top two teams from both the groups will secure their places in the semi-finals and the finalists will qualify for the ITF Championship which will be played in Kazakhstan in December.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

