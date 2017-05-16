27 more climbers scale Mt Everest as summit bids underway

KATHMANDU: With the opening of a climbing route to the summit of Mt Everest on Monday, the world climbers have continued their final summit pushes to the roof of the world, according to expedition officials.

Shiva Raj Thapa, Managing Director at Summit Nepal Treks, informed that some of the Gurkha members stood atop the world’s highest peak at around 7:30 am on Tuesday. “Gurkha Everest Expedition members including Subarna Gurung, Umesh Gurung, Yam Bahadur Gurung and Christopher Robert Boote along with Sherpa climbers – Kanchha Nuru Sherpa, Sonam Jangbu Sherpa, Da Rinji Sherpa and Lhakpa Tamang – successfully climbed the peak,” Thapa quoted Serap Sherpa, Gurkha Everest Expedition sirdar, as saying from the base camp.

Dawa S Lama, Managing Director at Dream Himalaya Adventure, said that female climber Anshu Jamsenpa along with Furi Sherpa scaled the Mt Everest at around 9:15 am on Tuesday.

Mingma Sherpa of Ascent Himalaya said from the base camp that at least 17 climbers also made it to the top of Mt Everest at around 9:45 am this morning.

“The team consists of 8 members and 9 climbing Sherpas which was led by Pasang Tenzing Sherpa, Furtemba Sherpa and Narendra Shahi,” he added.

Among the climbers who stood atop the world’s highest peak, Torkjel Hurtig (Norway) became the youngest to summit Mt Everest from south side at the age of 28 who was supported by climbing guide Yukta Tamu while John Burke (Ireland) became the first to summit from Clare along with Tamting Sherpa, he said.

Viridiana Alvarez (Mexico) along with Narendra Shahi summited Mt Everest marking her her 34th birthday. Adriano Freire (Brazil) was acompained by Furtemba and Tsering Dawa Sherpa to the summit of MtEverest, he added.

Allan Meek (UK/Welsh), Andre Spica and Une Prestholt (Norway) and Richard Brook (Australia) also scaled the peak along with Sherpa climbers – Nawang Jangbu Sherpa, Ang Dorjee Sherpa and Dawa Tashi Sherpa, team leader for the Everest expedition Pasang Tenzing Sherpa shared.

At least 20 more climbers from different expeditions were on their way to summit point, base camp officials said.

On Monday, 14 climbers including 10 from the Gurkha Expedition successfully scaled the world’s highest peak from Nepal side after they opened a climbing route to the summit point on Mt Everest.

British Gurkhas including team leader Krishna Thapa Magar, expedition members Nirmal Purja and Dhanni Ram (Danny) Rai of the Gurkha Everest Expedition -2017 climbed the mountain, becoming the season’s first team to scale Mt Everest from Nepal side on Monday. According to Thapa, Pema Tshering Sherpa, Pem Chhiri Sherpa, Kanchha Nuru Sherpa, Lakpa Gelu Sherpa, Sonam Jangbu Sherpa, Pasang Sherpa and Chhimi Lenduk Gurung, support staff of the same expedition, also stood atop the peak. Other sherpa climbers who stood atop the peak yesterday were Dendi Sherpa, Tashi Sherpa, Jyabu Bhote and Lakpa Sherpa.

– By Rajan Pokharel for THT

