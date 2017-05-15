More people opting for electric crematorium

KATHMANDU: Cheaper and less time-consuming, more people are now opting for the electric crematorium over traditional wooden pyres in Aryaghat of Pashupatinath area.

The PADT said the number of funerals conducted on traditional pyres have reduced greatly since the introduction of the electric crematorium.

Member secretary of the PADT Dr Govinda Tandan said it took up to four hours to cremate a body on a traditional funeral pyre, but the electric crematorium only took 45 minutes. Similarly, while traditional cremation costs more than Rs 10,000, the electric crematorium only costs Rs 4,000.

Tandan hoped that people will gradually shift towards the electric crematorium, thus reducing pollution in the Bagmati River’s Aryaghat stretch.

The PADT said the use of electric crematorium does not violate any Hindu religious rituals and is in fact both economical and pollution-free.

The electric crematorium building was formally inaugurated on January 24, 2016 by then minister for culture, tourism, and civil aviation Ananda Pokharel. The building was constructed at a total cost of Rs 110 million provided by the government.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

