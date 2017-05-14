71% voted in largely peaceful election: EC

KATHMANDU: Election Commission has officially said that more than 71 percent of the total voters in three provinces cast their votes in the first phase of the local level election.

The EC organized a press conference after the conclusion of voting in the first phase on Sunday and said that the election remained a success. “Preliminary data of voter turnout stands at 71 percent,” said Chief Election Commissioner Ayodhee Prasad Yadav.

CEC Yadav also stated that the voting concluded in peaceful manner and it has cancelled only in three polling centers. According to Yadav, election has been cancelled in Melung polling center of Dolakha, Namobuddha of Kavrepalanchowk and Kalika of Kalikot.

CEC Yadav also urged people to have restrained in collecting ballot boxes and respect people’s mandate. He also informed that helicopters are being used to transport ballot boxes from polling stations in some mountainous districts.

– REPUBLICA

