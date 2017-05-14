Socket bomb found at mayoral candidate’s residence in Gatthaghar
BHAKTAPUR: A socket bomb was found within the premises of the residence of CPN -UML mayoral candidate for Madhayapur Thimi Municipality on Sunday morning.
The bomb wrapped in a black bag with a placard reading ‘khatara’ – meaning ‘dangerous’ in Nepali – was found at Madan Sundar Shrestha’s residence at 5 am in Gathaghar.
Nepal Army’s bomb disposal squad defused the bomb, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Shyam Babu Oliya at Metropolitan Police Circle, Thimi.
Shrestha termed the discovery of a bomb at his residence ‘anarchic’ and a conspiracy to disrupt the elections.
The mayoral candidate urged the voters to not get distracted by such incidents and vote in a peaceful manner.
– RSS, THT