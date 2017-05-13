No traffic movement from 5 am to 7 pm on voting day

KATHMANDU: Only vehicles that have acquired permit from the Election Commission would be allowed to ply from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm tomorrow, on the day of the local level elections.

Police Inspector Madhusudan Silwal at the Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Division said that only vehicles with permit to operate on the voting day would be allowed to operate tomorrow.

Tourists and vehicles accredited by the Department of Information and carrying security personnel and journalists, however, would be allowed to run, added Silwal.

Separate vehicles have been arranged to ferry tourists to and from the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Meanwhile, a total of 2.24 million people have left Kathmandu valley since April 14, in view of the local elections taking place tomorrow, according to traffic police.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI (RSS)

