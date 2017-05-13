Health Minister Gagan Thapa manhandled

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress leader and Minister for Health Gagan Thapa has been manhandled by the CPN-UML cadres. The cadres of the party chanted slogans against Minister Thapa when he reached Kapan in private vehicle.

CPN-UML has claimed that Minister Thapa reached the area for the election campaign during the silent period. Minister Thapa, however, clarified that he went to the area for the personal business.

“It is the right of any citizen to move for the personal work using private vehicle. I have not breach any election code of conduct”, said Minister Thapa.

The cadres pelted stones on his vehicle resulting minor damage. Jeevan Bhandari, an aide to Minister Thapa said that he went to Kapan to visit his friend’s grandfather in private vehicle.

– REPUBLICA

