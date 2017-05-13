Mt Everest summit from Tibet side underway

KATHMANDU: At least 16 climbers successfully climbed the world’s highest peak from north side on Saturday morning after a team of nine Sherpas opened a climbing route to the summit point on Mt Everest, according to the expedition organiser.

Six Indian climbers and 10 Nepali Sherpas stood atop the Mt Everest between 8:20 am to 9:20 am from Tibet side, officials at Kathmandu-based Arun Treks said.

Team leader of Transcend Adventures Everest Expedition 2017 Suresh Babu Bachinepally, Durga Rao Kunja, Bharat Thammineni, Krishna Rao Vooyaka, Satya Rao Kare and Sunda Raju Repalle successfully made it to the summit point after they found a fair weather to make the final summit pushes. Six Sherpa climbers accompanied the Indian expedition team to the Mt Everest summit, officials added.

On Thursday, Lhakpa Nuru Sherpa, Lhakpa Gyalgen Sherpa, Sanduk Dorjee Tamang, Tenzing Chhotar Sherpa, Karma Gyaljen Sherpa, Mingma Nuru Sherpa, Fura Tshering Sherpa, Lakpa Sherpa and Pasang Chhiri Sherpa opened a climbing route to the summit point becoming the year’s first team to climb Mt Everest from Tibet side in the spring season, Thupden Sherpa, Manager at Arun Treks said.

Nearly 200 climbers along with support staff will be making their final summit pushes on Mt Everest from north side within the next couple of days, according to expedition organisers.

– By Rajan Pokharel for THT

