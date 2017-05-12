Police tighten security to prevent poll violence

KATHMANDU: Security has been beefed up across the country as over 4.8 million people are set to cast their votes to elect 13,556 candidates in the first phase of local level elections scheduled for May 14.

As silence period came into effect two days before voting, security forces have started patrolling streets to maintain law and order during and after the polls. The candidates ended their campaigns officially tonight.

Nepal Police Spokesperson SSP Sarbendra Khanal said all security arrangements were put in place to prevent anti-election elements from creating disturbance during the polls. “We have made heavy security arrangements at all the polling centres to ensure that voting takes place in a free, fair and peaceful environment. Security is something that Nepal Police cannot compromise on,” he informed.

Nepal Police personnel and temporary cops will be deployed inside the polling centres while Armed Police Force and Nepali Army will man the second and outermost ring respectively.

Arrangements of micro-observers and additional security forces have also been made for polls. Officials said there was no specific information that suggested a threat to elections, but added that security personnel would remain vigilant throughout the country to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

No less than seven NA soldiers, 50 APF personnel, 30 Nepal Police personnel and as many temporary cops led by inspector will man each polling centre of Provinces 3, 4 and 6. Security forces deployed for poll security have been authorised to open fire on any person or group resorting to violence.

However, the number of security personnel manning the polling station may contingent on the area and population. Nepal Police has been tasked with acting as a first responder if they is any untoward incident.

Officials said regional administrators, chief district officers and regional and district police chiefs will inspect polling centres while helicopters will make aerial patrolling over 6,642 booths.

Traffic police will enforce the decision to prohibit all vehicles save emergency ones from plying the roads on the voting day to check free movement of people from one polling booth to another. The government has announced a public holiday on May 14 to facilitate smooth polling.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

