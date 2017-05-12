Nepal officially signs OBOR

KATHMANDU: Nepal has officially signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s One Belt and One Road initiatives.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong and Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Shankar Bairagi signed the MoU at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singhadurbar, Kathmandu.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Krishna Bahadur Mahara and Minister for Foreign Affairs Prakash Sharan Mahat were present at the signing ceremony.

On the occasion, Minister Mahat said that the MoU is an important moment in the bilateral relation between the two countries. “Roads and railways connectivity is important for us and we want investment in this sector,” said Minister Mahat.

The Council of Ministers on Monday had taken the decision to sign the MoU of joining OBOR Initiative with China.

A high-level delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara is scheduled to fly China today to participate in the first international conference on OBOR. The delegation will include Minister for Physical Planning and Transport Management Ramesh Lekhak and Information and Communications Minister Surendra Karki.

The Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) is going to be held in Beijing on May 14 and 15 with the theme “Strengthening International Cooperation and Co-building the ‘Belt and Road’ for Win-win Development”.

– By Dipesh Shrestha for REPUBLICA

