Nepalis stranded on Chinese side after border sealed for local polls

RASUWA: Forty Nepalis have been stranded on the Chinese territory after Nepali authority sealed the border at Rasugadhi on Thursday in view of the first phase of local level elections slated for May 14.

Traders, drivers and locals, who had gone to China’s Kerung to purchase goods, have been stuck in Resuwo port of China, according to Mukunda Poudel, a local of Kalika Village Council.

“Forty people are stuck on the other side,” said Poudel, “The elections are at the doorstep and they got stuck on their way back home. It seems the votes have gone to waste.”

Police and locals have expressed their rue over the authority’s irresponsible move to seal the border without first taking into account the number of Nepalis on the other side of the border who were yet to come back.

Raswua Customs Office Chief Kedar Paneru said he was unaware of the situation.

Rasuwagadhi border closed from Wednesday night

Rasuwagadhi local authorities said that they have sealed the border from Wednesday night—72 hours prior to the convention of the local polls.

A meeting was held between Nepali and Chinese authorities in Kerung two days prior to the sealing of border. The meeting decided to seal the border until the conduction of local polls.

Rasuwa District Administration Office Chief Chomendra Neupane, along with security officials, had led a delegation to Kerung and held meeting with China’s Jilong County deputy administrative officer, customs chief, immigration officers, among other Chinese authority.

CDO Neupane said that the border will remain shut until the election day on Sunday. The border has been sealed for 96 hours.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

