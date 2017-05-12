“Collaboration between Maoist Centre and NC will continue”

CHITWAN: Prime Minister and the Chairman of CPN Maoist Centre Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba declared that collaboration between the two parties, which had begun since the 12-point pact, would also continue in the future.

Addressing a joint mass gathering of the two parties in Bharatpur of Chitwan on Thursday, the duo declared that the collaboration of the two parties would continue until the three-tier elections were held.

Stating that the collaboration between Maoist Centre and NC had begun a new course, Prime Minister Dahal pointed out to the need of collaboration for the implementation of the constitution which has embraced democratic republic, federalism, inclusiveness and secularism.

Remembering the late Girija Prasad Koirala, Dahal added that the political change would have been impossible without Koirala and himself.

Addressing the election campaign, NC president Deuba appealed the mass to vote Renu Dahal from Maoist Centre and Parbati Shahi from NC, who are the mayoral and deputy mayoral candidate respectively of Bharatpur Metropolitan City for the May 14 local polls.

– THT ONLINE

