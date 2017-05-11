Inundated Gabahal (Photo feature)

KATHMANDU: On Thursday, the chauffeur and the pedestrian moving through the road section from Gabahl to Mahapal in Patan experienced floating situation. The waterlogged problem in the area made the travel very harsh.

Due to lack of proper drainage system, the local of the area and the traveler using this section of road are facing problem since long, especially during the rainy season. The Lalitpur Metropolitan City had laid the pipes for the proper passage of drain five years ago. However, repeated block in the pipes has created obstruction in the area, says Rudra Gautam, spokesperson of Lalitpur Metropolitan City.

Here are some glimpses captured in camera:













– By Dipak Kharel for REPUBLICA

