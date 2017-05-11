6 Chinese arrested along with different currencies worth Rs 47.56M

KATHMANDU: The Metropolitan Crime Division under Nepal Police on Wednesday arrested six Chinese nationals- a male and the rest females- with a huge cache of foreign currencies at Nagdhunga on the western outskirts of Kathmandu Valley.

Acting on a tip-off, police stopped and searched three vehicles with 25 Chinese on board heading to Kerung, a border point between Nepal and China, on the outskirts of the Valley, said SP Prakash Jung Karki at MCD.

“Out of the 25 frisked, six were smuggling foreign currencies worth Rs 47.56 million from Kathmandu to China via Galchhi, Rasuwa and Kerung check point” according to SP Karki, “They were hiding the money in handbags, socks, shoes, flask vacuum etc “.

The six suspects carrying contraband are being held at Teku-based Metropolitan Crime Division office.

However, police released 19 Chinese visitors on the presence of an official from Chinese embassy today itself.

Police recovered US dollar 3, 39,000; Euro 68,000; Chinese Yuan 14,400; Japanese Yen 3.1 million; Swiss Franc 2,200; Australian dollar 1,400; Pound Sterling 1,100 and NRs 24,600 from them.

– THT ONLINE

