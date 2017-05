Kirat’s Ubhauli Festival celebration in pictures

Women clad in their traditional attires perfom Sakela dance. Photo: Skanda Gautam

Members of Kirat Community clad in traditional attires look on during Ubhauli Festival celebration in Lalitpur, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Photo: Skanda Gautam

Women clad in traditional attires pose for a photo during Ubhauli Festival in Lalitpur,on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Photo: Skanda Gautam

Women look on as they celebrate Ubhauli Festival in Lalitpur, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Photo: Skanda Gautam

Women are seen celebrating Ubhauli Festival in Lalitpur. Photo: Skanda Gautam A man clad in traditional attire looks on during Ubhauli Festival celebration. Photo: Skanda Gautam

THT ONLINE

