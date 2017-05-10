New Korean Prez volunteered Nepal in post-quake reconstruction

KATHMANDU: Newly-elected South Korean President Moon Jae-In is friend of Nepal and photographs taken during his visit to Nepal last year are gaining popularity in Nepalis online and social media users.

Moon Jae-In had visited Nepal to provide relief to earthquake victims in Nuwakot district and also visited Langtang Valley. Moon had helped in the reconstruction of Arukharka Secondary School in Belkot and served as a volunteer when he was the opposition leader in Korea.

Bhakta Ram Lamichhane on his facebook has shared some pictures when Moon visited Nuwakot and worked as a volunteer in the reconstruction of the school in Belkot.

myrepublica.com here shares some photographs shared by Lamichhane on his facebook:









– REPUBLICA

Related news