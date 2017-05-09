Two killed in lightning strikes

UDAYAPUR: Two persons were killed in lightning strikes in the district on Tuesday.

Bhes Bahadur Khatri, 47, of Harberni of Katari Municipality – 11 was struck with the thunderbolt as he was drinking tea in his home at 9 am.

In Gahunbari of Katari – 11, 55 – year – old Bal Bahadur Basnet was struck with lightning at the porch in his residence, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Nar Bahadur KC of District Police Office, Udayapur. Police teams have been dispatched to the site to take control of the bodies.

– RSS, TKP

Related news