British national of Nepali origin to run in the UK’s general election

KATHMANDU: A British of Nepali origin is set to file candidacy for the snap parliamentary election in UK.

Dr Bachchu Kailash Kaini – a native from Kamalbari of Tanahun, Nepal – will register as a candidate from Dartford constituency of UK for the general elections slated for June 8. He currently serves as UK’s Labor Party councillor.

Dr Kaini spoke with the National News Agency (RSS) and said he would officially file candidacy on May 11. This is the first time a British national of Nepali origin will run for the UK’s general election. He says Dartford residents’ health, education, transport and urban development are his prime agendas for the election.

Dr Kaini entered UK in 2005 and became an active member of the Labour Party in 2013 and a General Committee member in 2014. He was elected one of the party’s councillors in 2015.

– RSS, REPUBLICA

Related news