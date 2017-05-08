Gachchhadar-led Nepal Democratic Forum joins Govt

KATHMANDU: Nepal Democratic Forum has joined the government. Chairperson of the party, Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Development.

According to the party chief whip,Yogendra Chaudhary, Gopal Dahit has been given the charge of Ministry of Land Reform and Management and vice chairperson of the party, Jeetendra Dev has been appointed as the Minister for Tourism.

Following the appointment, President Bidya Devi Bhandari has administered oath of office and serecy to newly appointed ministers at Sheetal Niwas on Monday evening.

Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Speaker Onsari Gharti and other dignitaries were present on the ocassion.

Earlier, the party had finalized the name of the members to represent the party in the government.

Previously, Kamal Thapa-led Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) was heading the three ministries.

– By Madan Chaudhary for REPUBLICA

