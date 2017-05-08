Govt gives final push for outer ring road project

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Urban Development has given the final push for the construction of the outer ring road to make urbanisation more systematic.

A press release issued by the MoUD said Minister for Urban Development Arjun Narasingh KC had given a final nod on April 26 to begin construction of the proposed 71.93 km ring road that was shelved for over 13 years due to various obstacles.

According to the MoUD, the first phase of the construction of the outer ring road will commence along 6.6km Chobhar-Gamcha-Satungal stretch from the forthcoming fiscal and cover approximately 8,000 ropanis of land area belonging to over 14,000 landowners. Of the total length of the ring road, Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur will have a coverage of 35.08 km, 15.80 km and 21.05 km respectively.

The MoUD has already prepared a Detailed Project Report with revision for the construction of the ring road as per a 25-point directive given by Minister KC to concerned officials after he assumed office. “The government has accorded top priority to construction of the ring road to make the urbanisation systematic and beautify the Valley,” the release quoted Minister KC.

This ring road project has adopted land pooling process developed with a vision of interconnecting all three old cities of the Valley and newly-declared municipalities through a single road network, it claimed.

The width of the proposed ring road will be 50 metres and the government will pool 500 meters (250 metres each) of land on either side of the road. All expenses for the construction of the ring road will be borne by the Government of Nepal. The eight-lane road will have cycle lanes, green belt and disabled-friendly footpath.

The ring road will pass through Naikap Bhanjyang, Thapagaun, Syuchatar, Sitapaila Swoyambhu, Banasthali, Balaju, Gongabu, Hiledole, Manamaiju, Baluwatar, Tokha-Saraswoti, Chapali, Chunikel, Tushal Gaun, Gokarneshwor, Bamthali, Nayapati and Balambu in Kathmandu.

Similarly, the ring road will extend from Thali-Danchhi to Changunarayan, Phuyal Gauan, Duwakot, Roka Gaun, Hanumantar, Lukundole, Pakaune Pati, Kharipati, Sudal, Yangdole, Jagati, Bhaktapur Municipality, Hanumante Khola, Araniko Highway, Srijananagar, Sallaghari, outer area of Tribhuvan International Airport, Dadhikot and Gamcha in Bhaktapur.

In case of Lalitpur, the road infrastructure will cover Libhu, Bishnudole, Harisiddhi, Dashghar, Dhapakhel, Thecho, Jawalakhel, Bungmati, Khokana, Karyabinayak, Chobhar area, Kirtipur area, Gamcha, Machchhegaun and Tinthana to connect to Satungal.

Meanwhile, a meeting presided over by Minister KC held in Singha Durbar on April 27 has decided to initiate the development of four satellite cities in as many directions of the Valley and check illegal plotting of the land. The meeting was also attended by high-ranking officials of the MoUD, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Land Reform and Management, Ministry of Information and Communications, Kathmandu Valley Development Authority and local development officers of district coordination committees in the Valley, said the release.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Related news