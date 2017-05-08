Summer heat dries up wells, the only source of drinking water

GAUSHALA: More than 50 wells in Bharaptur of Mahottari have dried up creating a drinking water crisis in the locality where locals are largely dependent on underground sources for satiating their thirst.

With the summer heat in full swing, the locality which is considered remote on geographical terms is facing depleting levels of water sources. Of the total of 100 wells, water has completely dried up in 50 to 60 wells whereas in the rest of the wells water level is falling rapidly, said local volunteer, Sabitri Chaudhary.

Former VDC Chair, Ganga Prasad Mahato, confirmed that the scorching heat and rising temperatures in the past few days has resulted in 50 to 60 wells drying up in the northern sector of the district and creating a drinking water crisis.

A severe crisis has emerged as all 50 to 60 wells have dried up simultaneously in the village, shared Jivach Mahato, a local lad. For the past 15 days, the villagers have been sending a single member from each of the families to the neighbouring villages and rivers to fetch water.

– RSS

