Body of octogenarian climber Sherchan airlifted to Kathmandu for posmortem

SALLERI, Solukhumbu: The body of Min Bahadur Sherchan, 86, who died in Sagarmatha base camp on Saturday evening has been taken to Kathmandu for postmortem.

The body was airlifted from Lukla to Kathmandu via Fishtail air at 10:00 am this morning, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Madhav Prasad Budhathoki.

The last rites of Sherchan would be performed as per the Buddhist ritual after postmortem at Teaching Hospital, it is learnt.

Sherchan, a resident from Myagdi had successfully scaled the Mt Everest in 2008, becoming the ever-oldest man to reach atop the peak at 76. It took 340 to complete his mission. He had won the title of the oldest man to scale the world’s highest peak until 80-year-old Japanese mountaineer Yuchiro Miura broke his record in 2013.

Sherchan was on the expedition to the Mt Everest with a dream of again becoming the oldest man to scale the summit. On last April 16, he had set out for the Mt Everest through Summit Nepal Trekking Agency. Other six members were also in the team.

– RSS, REPUBLICA

