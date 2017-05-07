Priyanka pens an emotional note on Nirbhaya gang rape verdict

MUMBAI: Nirbhaya gang rape verdict came out after 5 years and it was first time that the Supreme Court of India decided to hang the rapists till death.

The heinous crime committed by 4 atrocious men shook the entire country, questioning the safety of women in India.

Several celebrities voiced out their opinions about the verdict on Twitter, but Priyanka Chopra’s heart-wrenching note moved us all.

She said “Yes, it has taken five long years, but today justice finally prevailed. The flame of this verdict should singe not just the dastardly four (of the other two, one is dead and one accused is a juvenile) but such perpetrators in India as well,”

“I’m so proud of the justice system for hearing her voice in her dying declaration she appealed that her perpetrators not be spared,” she added.

– Agencies

