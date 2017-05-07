Chief Justice Karki keeps herself out of SC’s benches

KATHMANDU: Chief Justice Sushila Karki who just started resuming her mantle of Supreme Court from today following her being automatically suspended after the registration of the impeachment motion against her in parliament secretariat has excluded herself from the nine benches she formed today.

Her decision to remain out of any of the nine benches she formed including both single bench and collective bench has been interpreted as being meaningful.

According to the legal provision, she can take leave before her term, which is not long time away, comes to an end. But her three predecessors did not set precedent by taking the leave legally entitled to them.

Given these facts, it is yet to be clear what motivated her to exclude herself from the benches of Supreme Court she formed on Sunday hours after she resumed her mantle of Supreme Court.

Some pundits guess she might have decided to remain passive until political uncertainty over the impeachment motion against her registered at parliament on April 30 is settled.

– By Durga Dulal for REPUBLICA

