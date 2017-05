KATHMANDU: Nepal’s octogenarian mountaineer Min Bahadur Sherchan has died at the base camp of Mt Everest on Saturday afternoon.

The 86-year-old former British Gurkha who aimed at reclaiming the crown of oldest climber to ascend the world’s highest mountain died at 5:14 pm, sources at the Everest base camp confirmed.

Last week famed Swiss mountaineer Ueli Steck had lost his life on Mt Everest.

– By Rajan Pokharel for THT

Related news