Octogenarian Chandra Maya contesting elections

DHADING: Eighty-six-year-old Chandra Maya BK of Thakre Rural Municipality filed her candidacy for the upcoming local levels polls from the Dalit women’s quota in Dhading.

With her candidacy from the CPN-UML, she has become a hot cake among district folks due to her determination, energy and youthful zeal. “Chandra Maya is as active and determined as a young person. What’s more she has maturity and experience,” said another candidate for ward chairperson Prem Bahadur Tamang.

Likewise, CPN-UML’s Chini Maya Pariyar has filed her candidacy from the Dalit women’s quota in Nilkantha Municipality, while her in-law Kalape Pariyar is contesting election for the same post representing CPN-Maoist Centre.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party has picked Ram Maya Pariyar as candidate from Dalit women’s quota in ward 8 while her mother-in-law Maiya Pariyar is contesting polls for the same post from the CPN-MC. Two members of the same family contesting for the same post from different parties has drawn public attention.

A woman and her daughter have also filed their candidacy from two different forces at Siddhalek Rural Municipality in the district. Sarina Silwal is contesting election from women’s quota of Nepali Congress, while her mother Gyanu Maya Silwal has filed candidacy for the post of deputy mayor from Rastriya Prajatantra Party in the rural municipality.

Gautam Hari Adhikari of Nilkantha Municipality is contesting for ward chairperson from Nepali Congress while his brother Shiva Hari Adhikari has filed his candidacy for the mayoral post at Nilkantha Municipality as an independent candidate.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Related news