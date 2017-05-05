NC, Maoist Center to file review petition over SC’s stay order

KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Center) have decided to file review petition over the stay order issued by the Supreme Court against the impeachment motion against Chief Justice Sushila Karki.

According to Maoist Center Spokesperson Pampha Bhusal, the ruling coalition will file review petition on Sunday. The meeting between top leaders of the two parties at the Prime Minister Office, Singhadurbar took the decision to file review petition.

“With a view that the order to stop legislative proceedings from the Supreme Court has ignored the prerogative rights of the Parliament, the review petition will be filed on Sunday,” said Bhusal.

Supreme Court on Friday issued stay order to the Legislature-Parliament not to move forward the impeachment motion against Chief Justice Sushila Karki and let her work in the capacity of chief justice immediately.

A single bench of Justice Cholendra SJB Rana said that the impeachment motion is against the spirit of the constitution in prima facie. The bench said that the motion was registered based on the sub-judice case at the apex court and verdict related to it.

– By Ashok Dahal for REPUBLICA

