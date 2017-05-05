Narayangadh-Muglin road to be open 24 hours from May 8-17

CHITWAN: In view of the local level elections slated for May 14, all-party meeting held at the office of District Administration in Chitwan on Monday has decided to keep Narayangadh-Muglin road open for 24 hours from May 8 to May 17.

Narayangadh-Muglin road stretch remains closed for 6 hours from 10 am to 4 pm daily.

The decision to keep the road open for 24 hours by postponing close-six-hours-daily routine was made to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to voters while travelling via this road section during the election, Shiba Khanal , Information Officer and Engineer at the Narayangadh-Muglin Road Project(NMRP) informed Republica Online.

From May 17, the old schedule of closing off Narayangadh-Muglin road section for 6 hours daily will be resumed, according to him.

According to the estimate of the NMRP, 10,000 vehicles ply Narayangadh-Muglin road stretch daily.

It is the road stretch that connects the beautiful city Pokhara and Kathmandu.

– By Ramesh Kumar Paudel for REPUBLICA

