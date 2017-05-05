Speaker holds meeting with top leaders

KATHMANDU: Speaker Onsari Gharti Magar has started discussion with top leaders of major three parties regarding the House business and the impeachment motion against Chief Justice Sushila Karki registered in the parliament by ruling Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Center).

She is now holding a meeting with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli along with the chief whips of the three parties at her chamber in Baneshwar.

The meeting of the Legislature-Parliament, scheduled for 3pm on Thursday was postponed till Friday since there was no consensus between political parties on whether to discuss the impeachment motion or not.

The main opposition CPN-UML, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Madhesi People’s Right Forum (Democratic), Federal Socialist Forum Nepal (FSFN) and some others are against the impeachment motion and they have been urging NC and Maoist Center to withdraw the motion.

On the other hand, the government wanted to table the motion in the Parliament and settle it through process.

The Friday’s meeting at Baneshwar is expected to develop a consensus on House proceedings and pave ways to resume House meeting on Friday.

– By Dipesh Shrestha for REPUBLICA

