Nepal 3 positions down in FIFA rankings

KATHMANDU: Nepal have fallen three positions down in the latest FIFA ranking published on Thursday.

According to FIFA, Nepal have remained at the 173rd position this month with 110 points, three positions down from their last position.

Likewise, India tops the rankings among South Asian countries as it climbed one spot to 100th position with 331 points.

Similarly, Maldives slipped down one spot to 152nd while Bhutan has secured 164th position and Bangladesh 193rd rank in the FIFA rankings. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are ranked 197th and 201st respectively.

Brazil tops the rank followed by Argentina and Germany.

– THT ONLINE

