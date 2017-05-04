Jackson daughter breaks into feature films

Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, is making her feature film debut in Amazon Studios’ Untitled Nash Edgerton Project. She has built quite a name for her and is slowly emerging to be a talented star rather than being just a pop icon’s daughter.

The 19-year-old is about to feature in a yet-to-be-named, Nash Edgerton-directed film, appearing opposite David Oyelowo The movie is reportedly a dark comedy thriller, which sees an American businessman cross over from the good side of the law to the bad one.

Jackson will portray “Nelly, described only as ‘an edgy 20-year-old’” in the Amazon Studios’ project, the publication mentioned, while Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, and Thandie Newton have also been cast in the film.

Written by Anthony Tambakis and Matt Stone, the movie goes from America to Mexico and involves its own share of hitmen, shady business owners, drug lords, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The film’s says: “An American businessman with a stake in a pharmaceutical company that’s about to go public finds his life is thrown into turmoil by an incident in Mexico.

The teen celebrity recently signed a modeling deal and was seen at the Met Gala.

– AGENCIES

