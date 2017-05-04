Cabinet entrusts NA to build Expressway

KATHMANDU: The government has decided to entrust the task of building Kathmandu-Tarai Expressway, popularly known as Fast-Track, to Nepal Army.

According to Minister for Science and Technology Prem Bahadur Singh, the cabinet meeting on Thursday took the decision to entrust Nepal Army for the task in principle.

“The Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport will make a guideline that defines the details and modality of constructing 76 km road and it will be tabled in the cabinet for approval,” said Minister Singh.

According to Singh, the NA will prepare a detail plan, including project cost, to build the project.

– By Rudra Pangeni for REPUBLICA

