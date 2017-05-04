Govt announces a week-long holiday in schools for polls

KATHMANDU: The meeting of the Council of Ministers held in Singhadarbar on Thursday announced a week-long holiday in schools and a public holiday on May 14 for the local level elections.

The decision would come into effect in 34 districts from May 8 till the local polls are concluded on May 14.

Earlier, Election Commission had asked the government to declare public holiday on May 14 in the districts where elections are being held in the first phase.

– THT ONLINE

