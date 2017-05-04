Nepal records season’s first summit on 8,000 m peak

KATHMANDU: With five climbers reaching the top of the world’s seventh highest mountain, Nepal recorded the first successful summit to the mountain above 8,000 m in this spring season.

According to the climbers, five climbers including two Chinese nationals successfully stood atop the 8,167 m peak on April 30.

Talking to THT Online after returning from the summit, Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, Magaing Director at Dreamers Destination Trek said on Thursday that he along with Nga Tashi Sherpa, Lhakpa Nuru Sherpa, Liu Yong Zhong and Dong Hong Juan first reached the summit at around 12:20 pm.

According to the Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, at least 63 foreign climbers including Spanish Carlos Soria Fontan (78) have obtained permits for Mt Dhaulagiri this season. “Other climbers are scheduled to begin their summit pushes next week,” Sherpa added.

The Spaniard septuagenarian is on his bid to be the oldest mountaineer to complete all 14 eight-thousanders. Except Mt Dhaulagiri and Mt Shisha Pangma, Soria successfully climbed other peaks above 8,000m.

DoT record shows that at least 625 expedition members along with their support staff have already headed to different nine mountains above 8,000m to attempt to climb the peaks including Mt Everest in the spring season.

– By Rajan Pokharel for THT

