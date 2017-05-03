DV results are out for 2018

KATHMANDU: The US Department of State has published the results of the 2018 Diversity Visa programme (DV-2018) on Tuesday.

Thousands of Nepalis have already reached the US through the programme.

Those who had applied for the electronic DV from October 4, 2016 to November 7, 2016, with American dreams can check whether they were lucky enough to win the lottery on www.dvlottery.state.gov.

The DV programme makes up to 50,000 immigrant visas available annually, drawn from random selection among all entries to individuals who are from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States, according to US Department of State.

The lottery winners immigrate through consular processing and issuance of an immigrant visa.

– THT ONLINE

