Independent Bhattarai becomes first candidate for KTM

KATHMANDU: Independent Janisha Bhattarai became the first candidate to file nomination in Kathmandu Metropolitan city in the local level elections scheduled for May 14. She is contesting for deputy mayor.

Independent candidates and candidates from various parties with their supporters are reaching at the Office of Returning Officers at the City Hall, Kathmandu.

Mayor candidate from Sajha Party, Kishore Thapa and deputy-mayor candidate Nirupama Yadav have filed their candidacies some time ago.

Sajha Party’s Thapa and Yadav filing their candidacies

Likewise, Bibeksheel Nepali’s candidate for mayor in Kathmandu Ranju Darshana has also filed her candidacy reaching out the office at Exhibition Road.

Bibeksheel Party’s Mayor candidate Ranju Darshana

– By Keshab Thokar for REPUBLICA

