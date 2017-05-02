MoH seeks suspension of Manipal hospital licence

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health has decided to seek suspension of the operating licence of Pokhara-based Manipal Teaching Hospital for denying emergency services to the victims of Kagbeni jeep accident.

A meeting chaired by Health Minister Gagan Kumar Thapa today decided to request the Ministry of Education to suspend the operating license granted to the hospital.

The government on April 23 had formed a three-member committee to establish the truth regarding media reports that those who were injured in the Kagbeni road accident in Mustang on April 9 were denied treatment by doctors.

Doctors at the hospital had reportedly refused to provide treatment to the injured, citing their agitation. The committee headed by Dr Bholaram Shrestha found both the hospital administration and doctors guilty and recommended action against them.

As per article 35 clause 1 of the constitution no citizen should be deprived of emergency medical care.The ministry concluded that such a move violated the constitution and the hospital administration and doctors deserved action, according to the health minister’s legal adviser Raju Katuwal.

The ministry has instructed Nepal Medical Council to proceed with action against the hospital director and doctors within the next 15 days as per Nepal Medical Council Act 2020 BS and Rule 2024 BS. The hospital was also instructed take action against doctors and staff within the next 15 days.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Related news