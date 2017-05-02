Naya Shakti aims to raise per capita income to $15,000 in 25 years

KATHMANDU: Naya Shakti Nepal, the political party led by former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai, unveiled its election manifesto for the upcoming local elections with highly ambitious plans including increasing the per capita income to $15,000 in next 25 years.

The election manifesto stated that the party aims to raise the per capita income to $ 2,000 in five years, to $ 6,000 in 15 years and to $ 15,000 in 25 years.

With the slogan of ‘Naya Shakti Nepal for making prosperous Nepal’, the party has expressed its commitment to bring down the population under the poverty level to 10 percent in the next five years from the existing 21 percent.

Likewise, the party has expressed its commitment to making arrangement of free healthcare services to the children below 15 years of age and senior citizens above 65 years of age in the next five years.

Likewise, the party has said that all the municipalities would be converted into Smart Municipalities by implementing its programs in three phases.

– REPUBLICA

