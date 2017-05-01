Nepal Army decides to adopt necessary security alertness

KATHMANDU: Nepal Army (NA) has decided to adopt necessary security alertness in wake of recent turn of events in the country.

During an emergency meeting of PSOs held at the army headquarters on Sunday night, the NA has decided to maintain security vigilance in view of the possibility of challenges to security from the latest unfolding events, NA Directorate of Public Relations stated.

The meeting reviewed the nearing date of the local level elections and the political parties’ effort in forging consensus.

The NA’s high level meeting held to review the impeachment motion against Supreme Court’s Chief Justice at the Parliament Secretariat and DPM and Home Minister Bhimalendra Nidhi’s resignation also took stock of the overall security scenario of the country.

– RSS, TKP

Related news