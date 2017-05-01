KMC begins work on Tinkune park

KATHMANDU: The Kathmandu Metropolitan City is preparing to begin work on Tikune Park project. KMC has already completed works on levelling the ground two weeks ago.

The metropolitan office has formed a local committee and is preparing to begin the process of hiring a contractor for project.

According to KMC, it will now plant Bermuda grass on the ground.

“Kathmandu Metropolitan City is preparing to hire a contractor to complete the remaining task,” Spokesperson of KMC Gyanendra Karki told The Himalayan Times.

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City plans to construct walking tracks in the park, where people can go for a morning walk and also spend their free time. Karki said that a huge national flag would be erected in the middle of the park.

KMC expects to complete the construction of the park within a month.

Work on the project had begun with appointment of Eshor Raj Poudel as the new Chief of Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

Earlier, former KMC chief Rudra Singh Tamang had proposed to open a permanent park in the area with a huge statue of Buddha in the middle.

KMC Chief Poudel has also proposed to purchase ten road broomers to clean Kathmandu’s dusty roads and control the problem of dust pollution in the city. As per the plan, KMC would deploy staff members in three shifts from 7:00am to 10:00pm to clean the roads daily.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

