PM Dahal meets UML Chairperson Oli, discuss on contemporary issues

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has met the chairperson of the main opposition CPN-UML KP Sharma Oli on Monday afternoon.

During the meeting held at the chamber of the Speaker, Singhadurbar, the two leaders discussed on the contemporary issues of the country, including the election date of the local level and the budget.

After the meeting, talking with the media persons, UML chair Oli said that the two leaders talked on the various issues.

However, chair Oli did not unveil further details citing that he will brief about the meeting once he reaches at the party office, Dhumbarahi.

Talking with the journalists, after the meeting, PM Dahal commented that the two leaders agreed to move ahead as per the rule and the process and to create the environment to hold the elections successfully.

“ We believe that all the deadlocks will be solve through the consensus among the parties and the election will be conducted on slated date, May 14”, said PM Dahal.

– By Ashik Dahal for REPUBLICA

Related news