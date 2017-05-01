RPP decides to pull out of govt

KATHMANDU: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) on Monday decided to pull out of the coalition government led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

A meeting of the party’s Work Execution Committee and Cabinet members took the decision to this effect. The party will submit its decision to leave the government to Prime Minister Dahal, RPP spokesperson Sushil Shrestha said.

Likewise, the party meeting has also decided to stand against the impeachment motion registered by lawmakers from ruling Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Centre).

It has been learnt that the party held discussions regarding its lawmakers standing against the party’s official position. The party has also decided to take action against the lawmakers.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

Related news