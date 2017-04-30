Supreme Court convicts 3 former police chiefs in Sudan scam

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court of Nepal has convicted three former Inspectors General of Nepal Police — Om Bikram Rana, Hem Bahadur Gurung and Ramesh Chand Thakuri — and other senior officials in multimillion dollar Sudan scam and slapped jail sentence against them along with penalty.

With the conviction in the corruption case, Rana will be jailed for two years, and Gurung and Thakuri for one year.

Likewise, then AIG Shyam SIngh Thapa and then AIG Deepak Singh Thangen also face one year jail term, and then DIG Deepak Kumar Shrestha and then SSP Ravi Pratap Rana for six months. Other accused, however, have been acquitted.

They were found guilty in embezzling funds and sending substandard logistics to Sudan for the Nepal Police personnel deployed for the United Nationsl peacekeeping mission.

Earlier in February 2012, the Special Court had convicted them of corruption along with the Armed Personnel Carrier suppliers.

– THT ONLINE

